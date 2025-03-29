Ellie Chowns MP Urges North Herefordshire Residents to Shape the Future of Our Water Sector

Ellie said: “From polluted rivers to ageing infrastructure and rising costs, our community deserves a better system. I warmly encourage all residents to engage in this consultation and have their voices heard.”

The Commission, chaired by Sir Jon Cunliffe, has been initiated by both the UK and Welsh governments. It seeks to gather input from a broad range of stakeholders on vital issues such as restoring public trust in the water sector, nhancing environmental standards , improving system capacity to support economic growth and addressing challenges brought about by climate change and aging infrastructure

Participants can submit their responses directly to the Commission via the online consultation portal, Citizen Space, or by email or post, by April 23.

Ellie added, “This consultation is an opportunity for us all to tell the government what matters to us, and what we want them to do to reform the water sector and ensure our rivers are cleaned up.”

People can participate online: Visit the Citizen Space portal at https://consult.defra.gov.uk/independent-water-commission/independent-commission-on-the-water-sector-regulat/ for the full Call for Evidence and executive summary or by email or post: The form for submissions by email or post is available on the consultation page.