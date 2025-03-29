Growth and change for Albrighton and beyond - but you can't please everyone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Dozens, scores, hundreds... I think they must be hidden behind trees and among the lush vegetation, for they must be there.

The sites of disused filling stations are the tell-tale sign of "grey belt" land, according to the new Labour planning policy which says there is green belt land that can be covered with housing because it is really "grey belt."

It's good to be clear. Wouldn't want what constitutes "grey belt" to be a grey area.

Even so, with 800 new homes proposed at Albrighton, there has been considerable local opposition. Which brings us to the other innovative "grey belt" feature. All local opposition can be ignored. After all, they are only the people who actually live there. There is the national interest, you know.

More than 1,100 objections have been lodged about plans to build 800 homes in Albrighton. Picture: Albrighton Village Action Group

For the way forward, consider this. Shifnal has seen lots of new house building. Albrighton is between Shifnal and Wolverhampton, and looks like it too is going to see lots more housing. Many people in Shifnal and Albrighton commute to Wolverhampton. Throw in Tong, another place which apparently has lots of disused filling stations.

Angela Rayner wants to create a new generation of new towns. Join Shifnal, Albrighton, and Wolverhampton... simples!