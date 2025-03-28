Politician Says Wind Farm Proposals are Overwhelming Brecon and Radnorshire.

The applicant is Parc Ynni Banc Y Celyn Cyf, a joint venture between Wind2 Limited (Wind2) and companies managed by Octopus Energy Generation.

Wind2 have put proposals forward to build a renewable energy project which could include 27 wind turbines up to 200m high over a 1211-hectare area

James Evans MS has consistently opposed the growing number of proposed energy parks across Breconshire & Radnorshire and the associated proposed 60-mile pylon route needed to export the power out from these energy parks.

James said: “On Monday, I attended the first in a series of public exhibition meetings held by Wind2, to see what details of their proposals for wind turbines at Parc Ynni Banc Y Celyn. I joined with many residents in voicing my concerns and opposition to these proposals.

“These proposals are on top of those put forward by Bute Energy for sites at Aberedw, Nant Mithel and Bryn Gilwern. Taken together, if these proposals go ahead, they will overwhelm our area and have a hugely detrimental impact on the landscape, on our local ecology, on tourism numbers, on jobs and livelihoods.

“These parks will need a route to export power out which could be a 60-mile route of pylons cutting through the heart of Mid Wales. This is the industrialisation of Mid Wales and will radically change our area if they get the go ahead.

“My opposition to these proposed wind turbines and the associated 60 miles of pylons to export the power out are well known. I am not against small scale renewable energy projects but the vast scale of these proposals in this area is overwhelming, the detrimental impact on this area will be huge. There are significant levels of concerns in the communities, ranging from the impact on local wildlife, to fears that this will lead to the loss of jobs and livelihoods.

“Final decisions on such these Development of National Significance projects are made by Planning and Environment Decisions Wales and Welsh Labour Ministers. From what I have seen, communities are coming together to oppose these plans. I hope that common sense will prevail as a recent decision by PEDW in Merthyr Tydfil /Rhymney are rejected similar plans due to ‘unacceptable adverse impact’ – exactly what these will have.

“It’s imperative you make your voices heard in any future meetings or online consultations. I will continue doing everything I can to stop these commercial companies from decimating our countryside.”