'War is over!' Shropshire's biggest celebration to mark VE Day needs you!

Wolverhampton-based Dangerous Sheep Events are putting on a ‘War is Over’ 80-year anniversary party for VE Day in Severn Park in Bridgnorth.

There were celebrations and street parties when the end of WW2 was announced

The event over the weekend of September 6-7 will feature living history and re-enactment groups, representing all sides, rousing speeches from actors portraying Winston Churchill, and Field Marshall “Monty” Montgomery as well as other celebrities from the 40s era.

However, organisers have asked for people to participate in activities in the day.

"Please bring as much red, white and blue as you can. We’d love to see as many people in period WW2 clothing," they said, adding: "This is not like any typical event, we really want your participation, join in singing on stage, learn how to jive in our ‘live’ dance classes! and much more."

As well as seeking various food, drink and trade stand stallholders, organisers also want to hear from any living history and re-enactment groups who wish to take part, owners of military and civilian vehicles and other 40’s related machinery.

They are also seeking volunteers.

Anybody interested is urged to visit: dangeroussheep.com/events/