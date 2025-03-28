Untaxed car finally towed away in Broseley after police establish it is not on private land
Police in a Shropshire town have finally managed to tow away an untaxed car after establishing it was parked on the public highway.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The vehicle in Dark Lane, Broseley had been causing complaints for some time, police said.
While the car, a Land Rover, was untaxed, police said they had to establish that the vehicle on Dark Lane was parked in a public area or a privately-owned siding on the road.
PCSO Helen Scott from Broseley and Much Wenlock SNT said on Friday that they finally established the car was on a public part of the highway and it has been towed.
She said: "After an arduous journey, we finally have some good news. The vehicle most talked about on Dark Lane has finally been removed.
"We had confirmation yesterday afternoon, the space the vehicle was parked on is a public area which is highway maintainable at public expense.
"A SORN vehicle should only be stored on private land, such as driveway or private car park.
"It’s taken quite some teamwork but we got there eventually. Thanks for your persistence, patience and support."