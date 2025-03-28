Shropshire hospital to save thousands of pounds in new solar panel roll-out

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Royal Shrewsbury Hospital is one of nearly 200 NHS sites set to benefit from funding to fit rooftop solar panels.

Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley welcomed the news that the RSH will receive the Great British Energy funding:

Julia said: “This is a fantastic investment for our hospital here in Shrewsbury, and for other NHS sites across the West Midlands and up and down the country.

“Through Great British Energy, Labour is delivering on its Plan for Change by boosting our energy independence, investing in our public services and delivering lower bills for our communities.

“The programme – which marks the first major project for the Labour Government’s publicly-owned energy company - will mean big savings for our hospitals.”

Great British Energy has allocated £100 million for nearly 200 NHS sites, covering a third of NHS trusts, to install money-saving rooftop solar panels, with almost £450,000 for Shrewsbury.

It is estimated that the investment in NHS solar panels will save local hospitals thousands of pounds on their energy bills over their lifetime, and in the case of Shrewsbury up to a million pounds in total.

Mrs Buckley said: “It’s really great to see our hospitals benefiting directly from this Labour Government’s Great British Energy.”

In addition to this new project directed at hospitals, 400 schools are soon to be named to benefit from a similar funding package for solar panels, and the Government has announced that £12m will be put aside for local authorities and community energy groups to build local clean energy projects –including onshore wind turbines, rooftop solar panels and hydropower.