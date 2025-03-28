Revealed: The alarming number of hours raw sewage was released into waterways in the West Midlands and Shropshire

New figures from the Environment Agency show that storm overflows spilt sewage into England’s rivers, lakes and coasts for new highs of more than 3.61 million hours last year.

'Spills' should only take place in “exceptional circumstances”, like to prevent sewers from being overwhelmed in heavy rainfall and backing up into homes.

While the number of spills was down slightly on 2023 figures (around 14,000 fewer incidents) average spills were longer in duration.

It meant that 2024 saw raw sewage spilt into rivers and seas for 3,614,428 hours - slightly up on 2023’s 3,606,170 hours - and a record high.

The latest figures were branded as “disgraceful” by Environment Secretary Steve Reed, and a “stark reminder of how years of under-investment have led to water companies discharging unacceptable levels of sewage into our rivers, lakes and seas”.

The number of hours sewage was spilt into rivers supplying water to homes in the West Midlands and Shropshire

Severn Trent, which supplies around two billion litres of drinking water to millions of people across the West Midlands, Shropshire and beyond, recorded 454,155 hours of sewage spills in 2024.

This is up slightly from the 440,446 hours of sewage spills that were recorded in 2023. Of these 62,085 spills were recorded by the company across their supply area - up from 60,253 spills recorded the previous year.

Thursday's data reveals some storm overflows dumped sewage into waterways more than 200 times last year.

A storm tank at Severn Trent works in Church Stretton topped the grim charts, having been recorded discharging sewage "with treatment" into Quinny Brook for 5,219 hours last year. That's 217 days or the equivalent of seven months non-stop.

In Ludlow, a storm tank at the sewage treatment works spilt 124 times in 2024, totalling 1,649 hours - the equivalent of more than two months non-stop.

An overflow at Monkmoor in Shrewsbury spilt sewage into the River Severn for a total of 46 days non-stop, while a storm sewer on Victoria Avenue in Shropshire's country town spilt sewage into the Severn 63 times, for a total of 480 hours or 20 days.

A pumping station in Ironbridge saw 65 incidents, which resulted in sewage spilling into the Severn for a total of 358 hours last year.

Another storm tank, in Quatford, near Bridgnorth, spilt sewage 71 times into the River Severn for a total of 593 hours, or 24 days.

Elsewhere in the West Midlands, a storm tank at Kidderminster Oldington sewage treatment works spilt sewage into the River Stour 45 times last year, for a total of 319 hours, while Cannock's sewage treatment works saw 34 incidents result in 226 hours of spillage into Saredon Brook.

In the last 12 months, Severn Trent has completed improvements to 1,500 storm overflows and has plans to deliver another 600 by autumn this year. The water company states the average amount of spills from storm overflows is expected to fall by over 25 per cent by December due to the improvements.

The latest data has revealed storm overflows in Shropshire were dumping sewage into waterways for a record number of hours last year

A spokesperson for Severn Trent said: "These are having a positive impact across the region. From January to March 2025, spills have reduced by around 55 per cent compared to the same period in 2024.

"We’re now going even further by delivering an extra 600 projects by the autumn, which include installing new storage tanks to capture and store water, to adding flap valves to prevent flooding when river levels rise.

“With another record year of rain and a hike in extreme weather events in 2024, the work completed last year to make improvements to storm overflows is estimated to have resulted in thousands of spills being prevented across the region.

"We know that we have to go further and faster to reduce spills from storm overflows and we're investing to do this work and to deliver the improvements we all want to see."