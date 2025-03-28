'Once his finger prints were found he had a change of heart' - man caught with cannabis and cocaine sentenced

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Aman Yousaf, 21, of Bassett Close, Wolverhampton, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court - sitting at Telford Justice Centre - where he pleaded guilty to two offences.

Yousaf, admitted charges of possession with intent to supply relating to class A and class B drugs - cocaine and cannabis.

The court was told both charges relate to activity in late March and early April 2023.

Naomi Nelson-Cofie, prosecuting, said that the offending came to light when police saw a VW Golf while on patrol in Newport at around 10.30pm on April 6, 2023.

Concerned that it was being driven 'erratically', officers stopped the car, which had four occupants - the driver, two females, and the defendant.

Ms Nelson-Cofie said police could smell cannabis and discovered that the driver had no insurance so decided to search the vehicle, and the occupants.

The court was told that a black Nike bag was discovered in the footwell, containing a number of bags of cannabis, a 'burner-style' mobile phone, empty dealer bags, a sim card, and digital scales.

In total 122g of cannabis was found, with an estimated value of £1,050.

A 'burner-style' phone was found in his possession

Ms Nelson-Cofie said the defendant was arrested and when he was searched another 'burner-style' phone was found in his possession.

The court heard that when strip-searched police found two small packets of cocaine hidden in his groin area.

Police also discovered £311 in cash in Yousaf's possession.

Ms Nelson-Cofie said that in an interview with officers Yousaf denied any knowledge of the cannabis, added: "But it seems once his finger prints were found he had a change of heart."

Yousaf's barrister, mitigating on his behalf, said the greatest contributing factor to his offending had been his 'immaturity', having just turned 18 at the time of the offence.

He added that the 21-year-old had endured a "difficult childhood", and had not offended since.

'Realistic prospect of rehabilitation'

Sentencing Judge Richard McConaghy said: "You were found in possession of cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply to others."

But he said he would take into account Yousaf's age and immaturity at the time of the offences.

He added: "The significant factor is whether or not there is a realistic prospect of rehabilitation. Considering your age at the time this took place and considering you are now 18 months out of trouble and what is said about your maturity, I just form the view that that fact of a realistic prospect of rehabilitation takes over in this respect and I will suspend the sentence in your case."

Yousaf was given two years custody for the cocaine charge, and three months for the cannabis charge. The sentences were concurrent and suspended for 18 months.

As part of the suspended sentence order Yousaf must also complete 10 rehabilitation activity requirement days, and 150 hours of unpaid work.

As he concluded his sentence Judge McConaghy referenced probation reports from Yousaf's previous suspended sentence, saying he had not progressed well.

He said: "You got lucky last time."

He added: "This time if you do breach you will be back in the crown court and you will not be leaving by the same way you came in - do you understand?

"You are being given a chance today and it is a chance I do not expect you to waste."