Look inside Ironbridge's newest homeware shop - opened by a former West Mercia Police officer

Homeward Bound welcomed its first customers through its doors in Wharfage, Ironbridge, last Saturday (March 22).

The site, formerly home to The Bolthole, stocks a huge variety of homeware items including hardwood furniture, garden accessories and furniture.

Homeware Bound has opened in Wharfage, Ironbridge. Photo: Jamie Ricketts/National World

Customers can also find mirrors, clocks, lights and plenty of items to be gifted.

Behind the new venture is former West Mercia Police officer Jo Heyes, who left behind a decade-long career in the force to open her own business.

Owner Jo Heyes, inside Homeware Bound. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Speaking to the Shropshire Star, Jo, 34, said: “They say change is as good as a rest, and it was time for a change.

“I worked in retail for a few years prior to joining the police, so I figured I'd try my hand at it again.

Inside Homeware Bound. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

“My sister and brother-in-law have owned the shop that I'm now renting for around 15 years, and when the last tenant gave notice late last year, the stars just seem to align.”

The new opening has been in the making since January this year - and to see the customers browsing the shop now has been a “huge relief”.

Homeware Bound stocks candles - and Jo's very own range, too. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

“I only took 4 days off [since January], and that's because I got married.

“Not the best of timings with everything going on, but we made it work. Our 'honeymoon' was spent in Ironbridge covered in paint and dust.

“But it’s a huge relief.

Homeware Bound is a perfect place to buy a gift for a loved one, too. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

“It was always going to be nerve wracking, going from a secure, salaried job with all the perks that entails, such as sick pay and annual leave to name but a few, but sometimes life is too short and you've got to take the leap.”

Homeward Bound also stocks Jo’s personal candle brand named Melt. With a workshop now on-site, the business sells her full range.

Find out more information about Homeware Bound via the official social media channels.