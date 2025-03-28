Firefighters called to Ludlow property after incident involving plastic folder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 11.50am reporting a property fire in Whitefriars.

Two fire crews were sent from Craven Arms and Ludlow fire stations to the scene.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered the incident involved a PVC folder which had melted.

Consequently, no action was required by fire personnel, but advice was given.

The incident was under control at 12.13pm.