Firefighters called to Ludlow property after incident involving plastic folder
Firefighters rushed a property in Ludlow this morning after reports of a fire.
By Luke Powell
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 11.50am reporting a property fire in Whitefriars.
Two fire crews were sent from Craven Arms and Ludlow fire stations to the scene.
Upon arrival, firefighters discovered the incident involved a PVC folder which had melted.
Consequently, no action was required by fire personnel, but advice was given.
The incident was under control at 12.13pm.