'Bullet' found in school classroom in Much Wenlock was 'novelty keychain'`

On Wednesday, Simone Kensington said she was shocked when 13-year-old daughter Erin came home with what appeared to be a 'bullet', which she picked up in a geography class at William Brookes School in Much Wenlock.

Mrs Kensington called the police when she saw the find.

She said: "I called the police straight away when she showed me, and they confirmed it is a real bullet. I find it absolutely shocking."

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said the force had stablished it was a "spent round" and they were investigating.

The bullet found in the classroom

A spokesperson said: "We received a report yesterday (Wednesday 26 March), that a suspected bullet was found in a classroom at William Brookes School in Much Wenlock.

“It has since been confirmed that the bullet was a spent round, and enquiries are now on-going to establish why it was on school premises.

“The local policing team will be attending the school tomorrow for reassurance and to carry out enquiries.”

William Brookes also held their own investigations and a spokesperson said they have now discovered the item found formed part of a “novelty keychain”.

The spokesperson said: “William Brookes School would like to confirm that the spent cartridge came from a novelty keychain.”

West Mercia Police added: "We completely understand the alarm this caused. We have now established that the 'bullet' was from a keyring. It was legally purchased, without ill intent and had fallen from a student's bag.”