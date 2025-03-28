Ambitious plans to build and improve Powys County Council homes approved

The new council housing development that is being built at the former Robert Owen House in Newtown by contractors J. Harper and Sons (Leominster) Ltd (Pictures by J. Harper and Sons (Leominster) Ltd)

The council latest “At Home in Powys – Housing Business Plan”, was approved by Cabinet recently.

The ambitious plan would see the council build more than 430 new council homes by 2029-30 as part of an investment package worth over £151m.

The plan also includes investment worth more than £43m over the next five years in the council’s existing homes to make sure they continue to meet the Welsh Housing Quality Standard, which requires houses owned by housing associations and local authorities to be in good condition.

Other programmes of work as part of the Housing Business Plan includes Compliance One Hundred – More than £10.5m to make sure all council homes and associated assets are 100% compliant with all relevant and applicable legislation and regulation; Green Powys – More than £10m to increase fuel efficiency in council homes, reduce fuel poverty, help cut carbon emissions and tackle climate change. This will also include funding to encourage and support a greener future for council housing estates; Fit for Life – More than £4.1m to make council homes better suited to the needs of older people and those with health-related needs that impair or adversely affect their mobility; and Love Where You Live – More than £6.9m to improve the wellbeing of communities through improvements to council homes and estates.

Councillor Matthew Dorrance, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for a Fairer Powys, said: “This ambitious plan will get the council building high-quality council homes to help us tackle the housing emergency.

“The Homes in Powys – Housing Business Plan puts in place the money needed to make our homes more energy efficient for our tenants – tackling fuel poverty and ensuring council homes are doing their bit to tackle climate change.

“The plan also pledges continued investment in our existing council homes to make sure that we continue to meet the Welsh Housing Quality Standard.

“This plan will help build a stronger, fairer, greener future for Powys.”