Vintage charm on offer at Bridgnorth antiques centre in the form of unusual Victorian planter

The salt glassed stoneware strawberry planter is for sale at the Old Mill Antiques Centre in Bridgnorth and centre owner John Ridgway says it is a rare find that would once have graced a fine garden.

John Ridgway with the unique find

“The planter is in very good condition, especially considering the years it has spent outside in all weathers, and it would originally have been a fairly costly purchase bought for a fine garden during the Victorian era,” said John.

“These planters were designed in the style of a tree stump, possibly inspired by the fairytale books of the time.

John Ridgway with the Victorian planter

“This one is particularly lovely and it really is a rare find, the best I have seen in more than 20 years.”

The planter is priced at £995 and the Old Mill Antiques Centre, in Mill Street, Low Town, is open seven days a week from 10am until 5pm.