Two Rhayader groups will benefit after the town council agreed to help them

Councillors agreed to purchase a training defibrillator for St John’s Ambulance Cymru Rhayader.

The council said they have an amazing group of volunteers in Rhayader who have been out and about in the community delivering life-saving training, showing people how to use a defibrillator.

Defibuary was an amazing success in the town with nearly 200 people of all ages trained in using defibrillators including Rhayader Mayor Councillor Clare Evans.

However, currently the volunteers have to borrow a training defibrillator from other areas.

Town clerk Julie Stephens said: “To support the team’s valuable contribution to the local community Rhayader Town Council has decided to purchase a training defibrillator for the team.”

The council agreed to pay upto £600 for the life-saving equipment, as the price varies between £500 and £5600 depending on the type required.

The council also agreed to purchase and donate £100 of compost to the Waun Capel Parc volunteers.

The gardens by the Waun Capel pavilion are tended by an active group of volunteers who meet regularly to weed and tidy the gardens.

In recent weeks they have extended their activities to adopt the raised bed by the Lost Arc Car Park stocked with pollinator friendly plants.

The team hope to rejuvenate the flower beds in Waun Capel but require a large amount of fresh compost.

To support their plans, Rhayader Town Council agreed to purchase and donate £100 of compost to the group.