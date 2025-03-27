Members of Kington Town Council have commented on an economic development plan which is being drawn up for the town

But they are yet to see the final plan and the deadline for the project is approaching on March 31.

Herefordshire Council has appointed consultants Barnes Walker Landscape Architects and AC Architects from Manchester to work on a feasibility study.

The consultants are particularly looking at the police and fire stations, the market hall and car parking and town councillors recently attended a presentation of their preliminary findings.

The consultants outlined their current ideas and they were then going away to consider some of the comments made by the town councillors.

At the March meeting, town clerk Liz Kelso said the consultants will want to hold another presentation for councillors of their final conclusions.

She said both consultants had been on leave and she had not heard from them, but with the deadline for the work being March 31, a presentation meeting may be called with very little notice.

Councillor Bob Widdowson said the town council should not worry about it as it is the consultants’ issue. He said they had an initial meeting about the plan back in July and now everything seems to being rushed.

He said he would not be rushed into a decision if he was not happy with the plan.

Members agreed to attend a final presentation, whenever a date was announced.

The study is being paid for by Herefordshire Council and managed by their economic development team.

The idea behind the plan is that towns would have shelf-ready project ideas that could be worked up if and when funding opportunities become available.

Deadlines for applying for grants for projects are really short and if the town council had some ideas ready they could be matched with the grants.