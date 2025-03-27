The heart of Shrewsbury's outstanding national floral success will be opening to the public.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

After an incredible year of success, taking home three prestigious awards at the Royal Horticultural Society Heart of England Awards - Horticultural Excellence, Winner of the Small City Category, and Overall Winner - Shrewsbury is gearing up for another blooming triumph.

This year, the town is set to compete in the Britain in Bloom UK Finals, with judging taking place on Thursday, July 31.

To celebrate, inspire, and showcase the town’s spectacular floral efforts, the Shrewsbury in Bloom Group is inviting gardening enthusiasts to a special behind-the-scenes tour of the Town Council’s Weeping Cross nursery where more than 300,000 plants are developed every year.

The Greenhouse Open Evening will take place on Wednesday, May 21, from 5.30pm, offering residents a rare opportunity to see the magic behind the town’s floral displays, which help make Shrewsbury one of the most beautiful towns in the UK.

Shrewsbury's spectacular Dingle - the jewel in its floral crown.

With more than 300,000 blooms nurtured each year, visitors will get a first hand look at the scale of the floral operation.

From the vibrant summer bedding plants filling the greenhouse to the hundreds of hanging baskets destined for local businesses, the evening will be a feast for the senses.

Guests will also see the thousands of fuchsias and bedding plants that will form part of the town’s breath-taking Dingle Show Garden, which remains in bloom 365 days a year.

Stuart Farmer, Shrewsbury in Bloom’s new chairman and operations manager for Shrewsbury Town Council is looking forward to welcoming guests to the event.

He said: “Last year’s success at the Heart of England Awards was a fantastic achievement, and we’re now aiming for even greater things in the Britain in Bloom UK Finals! This open evening is a wonderful way to share the passion and dedication that goes into making Shrewsbury’s floral displays so special. We’re excited to give residents an exclusive look at our work and invite everyone to come along and be part of our blooming journey.”

Helen Ball, town clerk for Shrewsbury Town Council added: “Shrewsbury is a town that takes immense pride in its stunning floral displays, and this event is the perfect way for residents to see just how much effort and expertise goes into making our town shine. With the Britain in Bloom UK Finals ahead of us, we are more determined than ever to showcase our town at its very best. This evening is a great chance for people to meet the team, ask questions, and even pick up some gardening tips from the experts.”

The free event will include planting demonstrations and the chance to chat with the Town Council’s gardening staff and Bloom Committee members.

Spaces are limited, and booking via Eventbrite is essential.

Timed tour slots can be reserved via the Town Council’s website.