Telford man, 24, charged with drug offences to appear in court

Declan Taverner, of Brandsfarm Way in Randlay, Telford, was charged following a warrant in Telford yesterday (Wednesday, March 26).

He was charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession of class B drugs, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of criminal property.

Telford Magistrates Court. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Taverner has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court today (Thursday, March 27).

A 26-year-old woman who was also arrested in connection with the incident has been released on police bail as enquiries continue.