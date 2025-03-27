Telford man, 24, charged with drug offences to appear in court
A 24-year-old Telford man has been charged with drug offences.
By Geha Pandey
Published
Declan Taverner, of Brandsfarm Way in Randlay, Telford, was charged following a warrant in Telford yesterday (Wednesday, March 26).
He was charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession of class B drugs, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of criminal property.
Taverner has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court today (Thursday, March 27).
A 26-year-old woman who was also arrested in connection with the incident has been released on police bail as enquiries continue.