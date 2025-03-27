Police issue warning to South Shropshire youths following spate of anti-social behaviour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

While police in Ludlow have not said what incidents the youths were involved in, a serious of anti-social incidents including racist graffiti have plagued the town in recent weeks.

The 'racist' grafitti found last week

Now police in the town have said they have identified five young individuals "through evidence" as engaging in such activities.

A spokesperson said: "Ludlow Safer Neighbourhood Team has taken steps to address anti-social behaviour (ASB) within the community by issuing five warning letters to young individuals identified through evidence as engaging in such activities.

"These letters serve as formal notifications to parents and guardians, emphasising the seriousness of the situation and the potential for court proceedings if the behaviour persists.

"Parents and guardians are strongly encouraged to have open and honest conversations with their children about their activities when they go out.

"By taking an interest in where they are going, who they are with, and what they are doing, parents can play a vital role in guiding their children towards making positive choices and avoiding behaviours that could lead to serious consequences.

"In addition, the team has highlighted their commitment to collaborating with housing associations, schools and other relevant agencies to ensure that these issues are effectively addressed and rectified.

"This multi-agency approach aims to foster a safer and more harmonious environment for all residents."

Officers added that if people have any concerns about potential ASB, or are experiencing ASB where you live, they should contact their local council or if necessary report it to police via: https://orlo.uk/TfzhH