Midlands housing association says extra £2bn funding is 'welcome boost' for social housing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Wayne Gethings, chief executive of Housing Plus Group, said the additional funding would help "ensure the continued delivery of new affordable homes", before a new funding programme for the sector is announced later in the year.

The Wrekin Housing Group, formerly Wrekin Housing Trust, became part of Housing Plus Group when the firms merged earlier this year. The group has offices in Telford, Shrewsbury and Stafford and manages over 30,000 rental homes in the region.

This week, Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner announced up to 18,000 new social and affordable homes would be built with a £2 billion injection of investment.

Housing Plus Group Chief Executive Wayne Gethings

“An additional £2 billion to fund 18,000 new social and affordable homes is hugely welcome news and a positive sign that the government is serious about addressing the housing crisis," he said.