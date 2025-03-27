Man arrested and Aston venue gets closure order notice after shots fired

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police were called to FJ Lounge on Bickford Road, Aston after gunshots were heard shortly before 6am on Sunday morning.

Two men were taken to hospital, but their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A 45-year-old man has been arrested for attempted murder and remains in police custody where he will be questioned about the incident.

Today, a closure order notice was granted for FJ Lounge under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act following the incident. This prevents anyone other then the owner from entering the premises.

A police spokesman said: "We know there were a lot of people in the area when the shooting happened and we are continuing to ask anyone with photos or video to contact us.

"Material can be submitted here. Anyone with any other information about what happened can contact us via 101 or Live Chat quoting log 636 of 23 March.

"Firearms have no place on the streets of the West Midlands, and we are continuing our work daily against those who carry them."