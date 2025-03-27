Llandrindod Wells wildlife photographer, Jamie Smart, has been named the Young Overall Winner of the British Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2025

Jamie, nine, who also goes by the name Eagle Eyed Girl, has now added another accolade to her long list of achievements.

The youngster from Llandrindod Wells won two awards at the British Wildlife Photography Awards: 11 and under category and the Young Overall Winner of the British Wildlife Photographer of the Year.

Jamie’s winning photograph for both categories was of a Eurasian Curlew. Speaking about the moment she captured the photograph, Jamie said: “The winning image is called ‘Curlew O’Clock!’ It’s a picture of a Curlew in the early morning sun with lots of little perfect dandelion clocks all around it and it was taken really early in the morning, around 7 o clock.

“We had to get up really early to get to the plain, about 1 in the morning so it was very early, but definitely worth it.

“Just before the sun rose, we were looking for a different species of bird and I heard the sound of the Stone-curlew, but it was impossible to find it in all of the grass and scrub and then we heard the call of the Eurasian Curlew and I spotted a pair wading through these dandelions and that’s where I took the image.

“I only had around twenty seconds to get the image before they ducked down the hill, but I managed to capture the image.”

“It was really exciting to win the award,” said Jamie. “We were all running around the house when we found out, jumping up and down. We were all over the moon!”