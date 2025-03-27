"Every day is a gift" - Shropshire woman given three-to-five years to live after brain tumour cancer diagnosis leads awareness campaign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Rachel Massey, of Ludlow, is hosting various activities and fundraising initiatives for charity Brain Tumour Research in support of Wear a Hat Day, which annually falls on the last day of March.

It comes after Rachel, a teacher by trade, was diagnosed with an anaplastic astrocytoma in September 2018 after suffering a tonic-clonic seizure in her sleep.

Rachel Massey is hosting a week long fundraiser to raise awareness about brain tumours. Photo: Brain Tumour Research

Recalling the day, Rachel said: “The seizure came as a complete shock; my husband quickly called an ambulance.

“The paramedics initially thought it was a stroke, I was rushed to A&E.

“After a CT scan ruled out a stroke or bleed, an MRI revealed something unusual.

“The surgeon warned us it could be a tumour. I was devastated, what I thought was epilepsy could be something much worse.

“I was filled with questions: Would I ever teach again? “Walk? Talk?

“The uncertainty was overwhelming, so I kept busy, arming myself with information and reading as much as I could. My surgeon called with the results, thankfully, the tumour was operable, this gave us hope."

Rachel underwent surgery at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham where it was found the tumour could not be fully removed due to its growth across the right and left frontal lobes.

Over the next few months, Rachel underwent 33 sessions of radiotherapy and a year of oral chemotherapy.

Although cancer prevented her from returning to her beloved career as a primary school teacher at a local primary school in Ludlow due to its impact on her cognitive abilities, Rachel has embraced early retirement and dedicates her time now to volunteering.

Rachel was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. Photo: Brain Tumour Research

Initially given a life expectancy of three to five years, Rachel said she is now “living well” with cancer six years later, thanks to the dedicated care from the neurological and oncology teams.

"Though cancer changed the course of my life, it didn't take away my purpose,” said Rachel.

“I've embraced this new chapter with gratitude, finding fulfilment in volunteering and knowing that every day is a gift."

On Friday, March 28, Rachel and Ludlow Cancer Support Group will be hosting a Mad Hatter's Tea Party at The Parish Centre at St. Peter's Church where attendees will wear their most creative hat as they enjoy a fun-filled morning with tea, cake, and fundraising activities.

On Saturday, March 29, a hat parade led by Mayor of Ludlow Beverley Waite will set off from Castle Square and will wind its way around Ludlow Castle to the sounds of a quartet brass band.

Participants are encouraged to wear their most extravagant hats to show support for Brain Tumour Research while enjoying Ludlow’s historical town centre.

Rachel said: “As someone who has been personally affected by a brain tumour, I feel deeply passionate about raising awareness and funds for research into brain tumours.

“My hope is that the money we raise this week will contribute to finding better treatments and, ultimately, a cure for the disease. I want future generations to have a better chance of survival and quality of life, every donation we receive brings us one step closer to that goal.”

Brain Tumour Awareness Month was launched in 2004 by a group of charities that went on to become founding members of Brain Tumour Research.

The charity is marking its 15th anniversary with a month-long programme of events to highlight the devastation caused by the disease which kills more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer.

Louise Aubrey, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: "I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Rachel and the Ludlow Cancer Support Group for their incredible dedication and efforts in raising awareness and funds for Brain Tumour Research.

“Their commitment to supporting the local community is an inspiration, and their fundraising initiatives are crucial in helping us advance research for this devastating disease. Together, we can find a cure."