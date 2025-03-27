Employing Prison Leavers: Unlocking Potential in Mid and North Wales

Organised by the Mid Wales Regional Skills Partnership (MWRSP), North Wales Regional Skills Partnership (NWRSP), and the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), the events will challenge perceptions and provide employers with valuable insights into hiring individuals with lived experiences of the justice system.The events will take place at Venue Cymru, Llandudno on April 8, 2025 from 9am until 12pm Register here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/employing-prison-leavers-unlocking-potential-in-north-wales-tickets-1273870604269?aff=oddtdtcreator and Hope Church, Newtown on April 9 from| 9am until 12pm Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1277877077739?aff=oddtdtcreatorBusinesses across Wales are facing skills shortages, yet thousands of talented individuals are being overlooked. These events will showcase how businesses can benefit from hiring skilled prison leavers while breaking down misconceptions.

Each event will feature a panel discussion with employers who have successfully hired prison leavers, as well as first-hand accounts from individuals who have transitioned into the workforce. Myth-busting sessions led by representatives from Prison and Probation Service, Working Wales, Communities 4 Work+, and DWP work coaches will address common concerns surrounding employment after prison.

Tony McCafferty, a representative from HMP Berwyn, added: "Many people in prison have gained valuable qualifications and work experience, yet they struggle to find jobs upon release. Employers who take a chance on them often discover dedicated, hardworking staff."

According to the Ministry of Justice, 27% of working-age adults in the UK have a criminal conviction, meaning businesses that exclude this group from their recruitment process could be missing out on a significant talent pool.

With recruitment challenges across multiple sectors, hiring prison leavers could be the key to unlocking a skilled and motivated workforce.

In a joint statement, Emma Thomas, Chair, Mid Wales Regional Skills Partnership and David Roberts, Chair, North Wales Regional Skills Partnership said: "Giving people a second chance isn’t just good for society – it’s good for business. These events will help employers see the real potential in hiring skilled prison leavers."

Employers can register now to attend one of the events and find out how hiring a prison leaver could be a step towards building a stronger workforce.