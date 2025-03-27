Emergency services rush to crash involving car and motorbike in Whitchurch

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident on the A41, Prees Heath, Whitchurch, at 11.44am today (Thursday, March 27).

Firefighters dispatched from Whitchurch and were joined on the scene by paramedics and police officers.

Firefighters were called the crash on the A41 today. Photo: Victoria Jones

The crash was found to involve one saloon car and a motorbike with oil and petrol leaking onto the carriageway.

Firefighters used small tools and an environmental grab pack to clear debris.

A casualty was left in the care of the paramedics.

The incident concluded at 12.20pm.