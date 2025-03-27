Three planning applications have been supported by Builth Wells Town Council.

The first proposal was to convert a former workshop to form a dwelling including an erection of a ground floor extension at Smithfield Joinery on Smithfield Road.

Jamie and Katherine Evans submitted the plans for the site which comprises of the former Smithfield Joinery, which was last used as a joinery workshop by the business of the same name but which relocated to a site elsewhere in 2011.

The property has remained vacant since. The building comprises of a semi-detached two storey stone building under a pitched, slated roof, with three rooms on the ground floor and two rooms on the first floor.

There is also a single storey timber extension onto a small yard area.

The applicants now wish to change the use of the building from business and workshop to residential use. They plan to construct a modern extension to the ground floor, to create a new entrance and space for a ground floor bathroom, utility and wc. This will add just 12sqm to the floor plan.

The building will comprise an open plan kitchen, dining room and lounge and a bedroomed and the bathroom, utility and wc on the ground floor and a second bedroom with an en-suite and a third bedroom on the first floor opening onto the existing roof terrace.

The existing yard will be redesigned to provide parking, a pedestrian path and raised beds.

Powys County Council will make a final decision on the plan by April 22 but Builth Wells Town Council raised no objections, when they considered it at a recent meeting.

Council members also considered a plan to erect a conservatory at Lansdowne, Cae Castell.

They had no objections to the plan to install a conservatory to the side of the property and Powys planners have since approved the application.

Finally, the council considered a plan from Wyeside Arts Centre on Castle Street to replace external doors at the Grade 2 listed venue.

In the application, Jill Mustafa said the proposal is to remove one set of double doors and three doors from the front and replace them with new, like for like hardwood doors as per the existing design.

The town council had no objections to the plan and Powys County Council will make a decision on it by April 29.