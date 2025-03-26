Powys politicians react to health board artificially increasing waiting times for patients treated in England

Montgomeryshire Senedd Member Russell George

As Powys has no district general hospital, nearly half of patients in the area receive their care in England.

James Evans MS has called on the Welsh Labour Government to cover Powys Teaching Health Board’s funding shortfall to prevent deliberate extensions to waiting times of up to 11 weeks for patients in Mid Wales on top of the near-record waiting lists the Welsh NHS is currently experiencing.

The Welsh Conservative Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care and local Senedd Member for Brecon and Radnorshire in Powys, James Evans MS said: “Today’s decision by Powys Teaching Health Board is devastating for patients across Mid Wales.

“Far from tackling long waiting lists as they have promised, if the Welsh Labour Government do not step in now, they will be neglecting thousands of Welsh patients from rural communities.

“I repeat my plea to the Welsh Labour Government to fill this budget shortfall and protect Powys patients from this unacceptable decision.

“I am furious that Powys Teaching Health Board has decided that patients can suffer longer waits – not because of capacity issues – but because of their financial mismanagement! The Board have today voted that the English Health Boards will ‘slow down’ to match the levels of abysmal performance in Wales! As a result, Powys patients will suffer longer waits, some in chronic pain, not because of medical capacity but because of the financial black hole that the Health Board finds themselves in.

“Powys Teaching Health Board are underfunded, but they are also wasting money day in day out. The Board which has oversight is clearly not protecting the residents of Powys, only supporting the non-sensical decisions of management.

“I expected more from our former Senedd Member Kirsty Williams who sits as a Vice-Chair to the Health Board. She has heard from hundreds of constituents during her time as an MS yet that is all forgotten with her paid position at the Health Board. The appointment of Managers continue, the latest being a Transformation Manager starting on £62k per year. I am fearful that no one has a grip on the finances and what bonkers decisions will we see next from this failing Health Board.

“Welsh Government need to get a grip on our Health Boards and step in to protect the patients of Powys. The First Minister has previously said that Health Boards should not be delaying treatment for patients across the Border, yet this is exactly what Powys are doing. I have submitted an urgent question to the Welsh Gov on what they can do to stop Powys patients suffering.”

Montgomeryshire Senedd Member Russell George MS added; "I am deeply disappointed and frustrated that Powys Teaching Health Board has now confirmed its decision to proceed with these damaging proposals.

“Asking health providers in England to slow down the delivery of care for Welsh patients, despite there being sufficient capacity, is both unjust and indefensible.

"This will create an unacceptable two-tier system where patients from Powys, receiving treatment in the same English hospitals as their English counterparts, will be forced to wait longer—not because of clinical need, but due to financial constraints and poor funding decisions by the Welsh Government. This is fundamentally unfair and risks leaving Powys residents in prolonged pain and discomfort.

"When I previously raised this issue with the First Minister, she assured me that it would not be acceptable for Powys patients to face longer waits than English patients when treated in England. Yet, this is exactly what will now happen. The Welsh Government must urgently explain how they intend to address this inequity and ensure Powys patients are not disadvantaged simply because of their postcode.

"The Health Board’s financial difficulties are clear but punishing patients by making them wait longer for care is not the solution. The focus should be on securing the necessary funding from the Welsh Government to purchase healthcare capacity in England based on English waiting times, not on imposing delays that will leave patients suffering needlessly.

"I will continue to challenge this decision and hold both the Welsh Government and Powys Teaching Health Board to account. Patients in Powys deserve equal and timely access to healthcare, no matter which side of the border they are treated on."