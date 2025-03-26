Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe MP Challenges Government Over Threat to Brecon Canal

The Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal relies heavily on water abstractions from the River Usk, which runs alongside the canal for much of its length, providing over 80% of the water required.

The canal was originally exempt from rules governing abstraction from the Water Resources Act 1991, but in 2017 this exemption was removed. Now, Natural Resources Wales are looking to enforce limits on how much water may be abstracted from the Usk.

Under these limits, a maximum of 2,000 cubic metres of water per day may be taken from Trosnant Spring in Pontypool, and at Brecon only 35,000 cubic metres may be taken.

The Canal and River Trust now has to pay for the extra water they use to keep the canal alive, but do not have any new income to pay for it with the annual cost possibly in excess of £1m a year.

This is despite the fact that the water is returned to the river once it has travelled down the canal.

The Trust has told those living on the canal that they could have to relocate their boats. There are growing fears for the local businesses working alongside the canal, as well as for the canal’s wildlife.

Some fear that these restrictions will result in the canal running dry.

David Chadwick MP has written to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, the Welsh Government and Natural Resources Wales for support for the canal.

Commenting, Welsh Liberal Democrat MP for Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe David Chadwick said:

“Since its establishment, the canal has been dependent on water abstracted from the River Usk and its tributaries.

“I am extremely worried that in a worst-case scenario the canal could run dry, causing environmental harm and also potentially risking structural failure of the historic canal channel and the assets along its length.

“I understand there is a balance that must be struck in terms of protecting the Usk and the wildlife in it, but the Canal also hosts a range of important wildlife itself, this is in addition to the economic role it plays through tourism and supporting the businesses along its course.

“I will continue to lobby the Welsh Government, Natural Resources Wales and others to ensure the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal is protected for future generations and will be meeting with the Canal and River Trust in Parliament soon to consider the next steps.