Hanging baskets and troughs for Knighton in Bloom will be planted again this year by The Flower Box

Based on Broad Street, the Flower Box said rather than just summer flowers, they propose a selection of perennials again, with a focus on insect friendly plants that offer colour and interest for the whole year.

To ensure a better variety of colour all year round they propose that this year rather than all plants being in place by the end of May, they will add plants every three months, allowing for more all year round colour and interest. In addition, these would be underplanted with spring and late summer bulbs.

Knighton Town Council will pay the Flower Box £2,464.80 for the work and members will ask for maintenance instructions, so they can keep the flowers and plants looking fantastic.

Several councillors including Knighton Mayor Councillor Chris Branford said some people complained last year about a lack of colour.

Councillor Petranella Ford said in the past the council used to have to throw away all the compost and plants in the baskets and troughs at the end of the summer. Last year they used plants and flowers which were more sustainable and would last.

She said in the second year the plants and flowers should be brighter and bigger and they can be interspersed with bedding plants to add more colour. She said they also need feeding a bit more and the council should have instructions on how to care for them as they need to be looked after.

Members agreed to select The Flower Box from three quotes which were provided.