Firefighters rush to Telford home after blaze in roof space

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 1.54pm reporting a house fire on Great Croft.

Three fire crews including the aerial ladder platform were sent from Telford Central and Wellington fire stations to the scene.

Several fire crews were sent to the scene.

An operations officer is also in attendance.

Latest reports from the fire service said crews are dealing with a fire in the roof space of the property.