Firefighters rush to Telford home after blaze in roof space
Fire crews are dealing with a fire in the roof of a Telford property.
By Luke Powell
Published
Last updated
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 1.54pm reporting a house fire on Great Croft.
Three fire crews including the aerial ladder platform were sent from Telford Central and Wellington fire stations to the scene.
An operations officer is also in attendance.
Latest reports from the fire service said crews are dealing with a fire in the roof space of the property.