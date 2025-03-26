Firefighters called to bin fire in Telford caused by discarded cigarette
Firefighters used a bucket of water to cool down a bin in Wellington that was set on fire by a discarded cigarette.
By Luke Powell
Published
Crews were sent from Wellington Fire Station to Crown Street at around 11.37am after reports of a bin fire.
Upon arrival, the fire was out, but firefighters used a bucket of water to cool the bin and its contents.
The fire service said the bin fire was caused by a discarded cigarette.
The incident was under control by 11.53am.