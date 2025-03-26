Firefighters called to bin fire in Telford caused by discarded cigarette

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Crews were sent from Wellington Fire Station to Crown Street at around 11.37am after reports of a bin fire.

Upon arrival, the fire was out, but firefighters used a bucket of water to cool the bin and its contents.

The fire service said the bin fire was caused by a discarded cigarette.

The incident was under control by 11.53am.