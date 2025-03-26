A farmer’s wife was helped to claim nearly £20,000 a year in benefits by Powys County Council’s money advice service

After losing her husband in January 2023, Yvonne Bowkett, from Painscastle, was struggling with grief and her own health issues, when she turned to the council and Money Advice and Support Officer Ruth Mills for help.

Ruth was able to guide her through the process of applying for health and means tested benefits, securing an income of almost £20,000 a year, along with back payments.

She also secured a reduction in her council tax and helped her apply for a Blue Badge, which grants people with disabilities parking concessions.

Yvonne added: “After an accident and a long hospital stay, Ruth was there to assist me again with further financial help, including securing a Motability car. Her advice and support have been invaluable, and I don’t know what I would have done without her.

“Ruth is always professional, yet caring, and always at the end of the phone for support and advice and I am so grateful for her help and for the service provided by Powys County Council.”

Ruth had previously helped Yvonne (November 2022), while her husband was ill with cancer, as part of a scheme backed by Macmillan Cancer Support.

On this occasion she had helped apply for Attendance Allowance – a benefit covering extra costs incurred because of a health condition or disability – for Yvonne’s husband. Ruth also made sure they were receiving all the benefits they were entitled to, as Yvonne had just given up work to care for her husband full-time.

Councillor Matthew Dorrance, Powys County Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for a Fairer Powys said: “The support provided by our money advice service to Yvonne Bowkett has been first class, but we know there are many other Powys residents out there, like Yvonne, who haven’t come to us yet for help.

“Don’t struggle on alone if you are in financial difficulties, or your circumstances have suddenly changed, like they did for Yvonne: get in touch with us for confidential and free guidance on benefits, bills and debt.”

Powys County Council’s money advice service can be accessed online: https://en.powys.gov.uk/moneyadvice

Help can also be given over the phone, if needed, by calling: 01597 826618.

More information on Council Tax reductions: https://en.powys.gov.uk/article/4813/Council-Tax-reductions

More information on Blue Badges: https://en.powys.gov.uk/bluebadge

More information on Attendance Allowance: https://www.gov.uk/attendance-allowance/how-to-claim

Powys residents who are struggling to pay their rent or move to a new rented home could also be eligible for a Discretionary Housing Payment: https://en.powys.gov.uk/discretionaryhousingpayments