Kington Town Council has been approached by developers proposing to build a number of homes on land off Kingswood Road

They have asked for a pre-application meeting or consultation with the town council.

Town clerk Liz Kelso said at the March council meeting; “In accordance with the agreed policy on meetings with developers, and to help ensure that the town council is able to submit comments on any future planning applications in connection with that site, the developers have been advised of the agreed policy.”

Ms Kelso said it was not yet clear whether the developers will wish to address the next planning and environment committee meeting which will take place in April.