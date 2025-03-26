Charity karaoke and auction event at Telford pub raises more than £1,400 for local children's hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford residents packed out the Travellers Joy in Horsehay on Tuesday, raising vital funds for Hope House Children's Hospices.

The event featured a cake sale, raffle, games, meal for £5, karaoke and an auction with plenty on sale.

Items and goodies that were up for auction included entrance to Telford Exotic Zoo for four people alongside a meerkat experience, a family ticket to see the Telford Tigers ice hockey team, a table for 10 at Casey's nightclub for the Motown Party Night, tickets to bingo, tickets for a wrestling event, a taxi fare to Shrewsbury, several paintings, and much more.

The charity event at the Travellers Joy. In the pink hoodie is: Dawn Ball (Area Fundraiser for Hope House), and event organisers with her: Vicky Twigg, Rose Hayward and Victor Hann.

A total of £1,437 was raised at the event that was part of Hope House's £50 challenge which tasks fundraisers with trying to grow as much as they possibly can in 50 days between March 3 and April 21.

One of the event's several organisers Victor Hann was delighted with how much was raised, and thanked to those who attended and helped organise the fundraiser including Vicky Twigg and Rose Hayward.

He said: "I was hoping to raise £1,000 to be honest so it is an excellent amount, really good.

The charity event was held at the Travellers Joy in Telford.

"Everybody did well and had a good time. I was very tired at the end of it though.

"There were quite a few people who turned up, there were at least 50.

"Thank you to everybody who contributed and the people that worked hard to organise it, Vicky and Rose. They were like trojans really."

Area fundraiser for Hope House Children's Hospices, Dawn Ball added: "Events like this are so important. It takes £9.6 million a year to keep both of our hospices to stay open and we really couldn't do what we do without the support of our local community.

"We have been blown away by everyone's generosity and really couldn't do what we do without them so we really appreciate it."