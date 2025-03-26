A new defibrillator has been installed in the Headbrook area of Kington

The piece of life-saving equipment and a cabinet was purchased recently at the same time as a replacement defibrillator was bought for Kington town centre.

The town council gave the clerk authority to spend up to £3,760 for the equipment but town clerk Liz Kelso said the total cost was £1,845.

At a recent meeting Mrs Kelso said: “Installation of the additional defibrillator at the Masonic Hall is now complete and the unit is registered on The Circuit.”

Kington Mayor Councillor Philip Sell said he will write to the Masonic Hall and thank them for allowing the defibrillator to be installed there.

Councillor Nicki Cornish asked for the equipment at that end of town after her friend and neighbour had a sudden heart attack and passed away despite efforts to save their life, a year ago.