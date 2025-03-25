Town council shares update on closure of popular Shrewsbury splash park

The park is currently out of action with work taking place on the site in The Quarry.

The council has confirmed that the work is to replace the surfacing at the park - which was opened back in 2016.

It said the plan is to try and have the park ready to re-open for the May Day Bank Holiday.

The work is required because some areas of the surfacing had worn down from regular use since the park opened nearly a decade ago.

Workers have taken the old surfacing up and new surfacing is being put down to meet health and safety requirements.

All other parts of the splash park will remain the same.

Helen Ball, Shrewsbury Town Council's clerk, said: “We are delighted to welcome the updated surface to our much-loved splash park in the Quarry.

"As a popular part of the playground, it is regularly enjoyed by families, and these improvements will ensure a safe and fun experience for all. We are looking forward to opening it in time for the summer season.’”

