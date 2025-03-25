Three Bridgnorth locals brave the cold to raise funds for homeless veterans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Pals Andy Kenyon, Richie Holmes, Mark Houghton were granted permission by Bridgnorth Town Council last month for the trio to take part in the Great Tommy Sleep Out in the Castle Grounds.

The event is a national initiative organised by the RBLI (Royal British Legion Industries) designed to support veterans that are experiencing homelessness in the UK right now.

Mark Houghton said: “It was an amazing day. It was clear from the offset the Bridgnorth community, council, and visitors to the town did all the hard work.

“Thankfully, the weather stayed very mild as we didn't get drenched.”

He added that it was Richie's 40th birthday on the Saturday night during the challenge.

The event saw hundreds of people up and down the country sleep out for the cause in March, with so far more than £370,000 raised.

If you would like to support the Bridgnorth trio's Great Toomy Sleep Out details can be found: socialsync.app/fundraiser/cr-97yq31wm75ylm