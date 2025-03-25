Taxi driver pushed and grabbed around the throat in Shrewsbury town centre - police launch appeal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident took place at around 8.20pm on Saturday evening, March 22.

Officers said the incident took place near to the Loopy Shrew restaurant on Bellstone.

An appeal from the police said: "A taxi driver was pushed and then grabbed around the throat by a man outside of his car.

"The suspect is described as white, in his 40s, of slim build with short grey hair.

"We would like to speak with anybody who may have witnessed the assault or have information that would help with enquiries.

"Please contact Police Constable Jayne Hollins by emailing jayne.hollins@westmercia.police.uk

"Alternatively, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100 per cent anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or I.P address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555111."