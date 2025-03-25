School pupils in Shropshire battle it out in active travel challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Sustrans Big Walk and Wheel, formerly known as the 'Big Pedal', started yesterday (March 24).

The event is the UK's largest inter-school walking, wheeling, scooting and cycling challenge, and aims to inspire pupils to make active journeys to school to improve air quality in their neighbourhood.

Last year, more than half a million pupils took part in the event and more than 2.3 million 'active journeys' to school were recorded.

11 schools across Telford and Wrekin have signed up for the initiative that runs over two school weeks until Friday, April 4.

School pupils are taking part in the UK's biggest free active travel challenge. From left to right (back) Sarah Nicholas, attendance and communications officer, Councillor Ollie Vickers and headteacher at Lawley Primary School, Carol Mcquiggin with pupils.

Pupils at Lawley Primary School who are taking part in the challenge posed for photos with councillors, with their bikes and scooters.

Cabinet Member for the Economy at Telford & Wrekin Council, Councillor Ollie Vickers said: “With 75 primary and secondary in Telford and Wrekin there are plenty more schools that could get involved.

"There are so many benefits like prizes, arriving in school more alert and ready to learn, it’s really fun and we help to keep our air cleaner, reduce traffic and noise around schools too.

"We would love to visit some schools during the challenge and see how it’s making a difference – it’s a great chance to be part of something big and transform the school run from humdrum to big fun."

During each day of the challenge, primary and secondary schools across the country will compete to see who can record the largest number of pupils walking, using a wheelchair, scooting or cycling to school.

The best five days for a school will be totalled to determine their final position and schools at the top of the leaderboard will receive an exclusive Sustrans Big Walk and Wheel certificate.