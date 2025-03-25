Safari Park and heritage railway among Wyre Forest attractions acknowledged in Worcestershire Tourism Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The attractions were among more than 70 finalists who attended the Visit Worcestershire Tourism Awards at the Three Counties Showground in Malvern on Friday, March 21.

The finalists were shortlisted by industry-expert judges, with 16 winners recognised for their excellence and contribution to the Worcestershire visitor economy and put forward to the VisitEngland Awards of Excellence.

The awards evening was hosted by TV presenter and food expert, Chris Bavin and attracted more than 370 attendees from across the business community, with a locally sourced menu and accompanying local wine and spirits celebrating the best of the county’s produce.

The Severn Valley Railway was highly commended for Large Visitor Attraction of the Year

The West Midlands Safari Park was highly commended in the Accessible and Inclusive Award category, Hogarths Stone Manor Hotel in Kidderminster was highly commended in the Business Events Venue of the Year category, Hopley's Family Camping in Bewdley was highly commended in the Camping, Glamping & Holiday Park of the Year category and Severn Valley Railway was highly commended in the Large Visitor Attraction of the Year category.

Lorna Robinson, Visitor Economy and Destination Manager at Visit Worcestershire said: “What can I say except but wow.

"The awards have been an amazing celebration of Worcestershire’s incredible tourism sector.

Hogarths Stone Manor Hotel was highly commended for Business Events Venue of the Year. Photo: Elevate Images

"Every single finalist and winner should feel truly proud of their achievements.

"The standard of excellence across our county is nothing short of amazing, and it’s this dedication that makes Worcestershire such a thriving and welcoming destination.

“While we crowned 16 winners on the evening, everyone in the room was a winner and the passion, innovation, resilience and hard work of our tourism businesses make a real difference to our local economy and visitor experience.

Hopley’s Family Camping in Bewdley was highly commended for Camping, Glamping & Holiday Park of the Year

"We can’t wait to see some of these outstanding businesses represent Worcestershire on the national stage at the VisitEngland Awards of Excellence. Congratulations to all.”

The event also raised vital funds for local charity, Midlands Air Ambulance, with a prize draw raffle filled with Worcestershire prizes donated by tourism businesses.

More than £3,500 pounds was raised to support the charity’s lifesaving work in Worcestershire and the wider region.

West Midlands Safari Park was highly commended for the Accessible and Inclusive Award

Entries for next year’s awards open next month, and Visit Worcestershire encourages tourism and hospitality businesses to get involved.

The awards offer valuable recognition, increased visibility, and a chance to showcase the best of Worcestershire’s visitor economy on a national stage.

Further details will be published on the Visit Worcestershire trade website