Revealed: How many potholes have been repaired across Telford and Wrekin in the last year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford & Wrekin Council says its 'Find it Fix it' crews have repaired 2,995 potholes across the borough since February 2024.

It said its teams have repaired almost 60 per cent more potholes than ones reported by local residents.

The local authority revealed that it has received 1,749 reports of potholes that require attention since February last year.

Telford & Wrekin Council said that it plans to invest £41m over the next four years to maintain roads, footpaths, bridges and other structures across the region.

Residents are being encouraged to report any areas with potholes on the MyTelford app.

A pothole being repaired in Telford and Wrekin.

The council said spring is an "important" time of year for road maintenance after wet weather and freezing temperatures have "taken a toll" on the borough's roads in winter.

It said water seeps into cracks within the highway before freezing and expanding - making cracks bigger.

When vehicles then travel over these weakened areas, the road surface starts to break up, and a pothole is formed.

Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing & Enforcement, Councillor Richard Overton has called for help to identify potholes.

He said: "The end of the winter is when we really start to see cold weather damage - that’s why we are encouraging people to report them now.

"Our crews are constantly out assessing and planning repairs as we know potholes and road defects are a big issue for residents and every year, we spend millions carrying out thousands of repairs and improvements to our road network across the borough.

"As we move into the spring, we hope the public will help us by identifying and reporting potholes in the MyTelford app.

"Each reported pothole is risk assessed to determine its risk level. Depending on the outcome, some are repaired within two hours, or if it’s safe to do so, they are temporarily repaired and added to programme for repairs further down the line."