Renowned graffiti artist teams up with youth club to transform Telford underpass with 'stunning' mural

With help from members of a local youth club, a graffiti artist and the borough council, the Hollinswood underpass has recently undergone an incredible transformation.

Designed by members of the Fun Zone Youth Club, the new mural is inspired by local landmarks and school subjects including maths and science.

Renowned local graffiti artist, Neil Willis of Auniqueart, helped bring the children's drawings and designs to life.

Telford & Wrekin Council says the new mural serves not only as a colourful addition to the area but as a "powerful statement" about community collaboration and the contributions of young people from the region.

Members of a youth club designed the new mural. Pictured is Councillor Richard Overton. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The local authority has worked closely with the youth club to tackle antisocial behaviour in the area. It was decided that a creative solution would be to engage children in the process of improving their environment.

The mural, which now brightens up the underpass, is used by children walking to Hollinswood Primary School as well as residents.

Telford & Wrekin Council's deputy leader and cabinet member for highways, housing and enforcement, Councillor Richard Overton, visited the new mural and was impressed with the designs and artwork.

He said: "The creation of this mural is a great example of how we can bring young people together to improve their local environment.

Councillor Richard Overton by the new mural in Telford

"By involving children in the design process, we've not only created a visually stunning piece of art but also given them a sense of ownership and pride in their community. The mural now serves as a beacon of creativity and a reminder of the positive impact we can have when we work together."

The mural is one of several similar projects which have been funded by the council's Safer and Stronger Communities programme.

Other murals have been painted on a railway bridge and in another underpass.

The new mural has been inspired by local landmarks and subjects such as maths and science. Pictured is Councillor Richard Overton. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The council said the projects are aiming to improve the area’s appearance and make residents feel safer.

Cabinet member for inclusion, engagement, equalities and civic pride Councillor Raj Mehta added: "This mural is a shining example of how creativity and collaboration can transform public spaces. It's inspiring to see the talent and enthusiasm of our young people bringing colour and positivity to Hollinswood. Projects like these remind us of the power of community spirit to make a real difference."

