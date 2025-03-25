'Rare opportunity' to purchase Methodist chapel near Oswestry going to auction with low guide price

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Moors Methodist Chapel in St. Martins Moor will be offered at public auction on Friday, April 25 with a guide price of £50,000 to £70,000.

The detached building and chapel is believed to date back to around 1829 and boasts traditional features throughout.

Halls, who are offering the property, said the chapel could be used for a variety of uses.

Moors Methodist Chapel near Oswestry. Picture: Rightmove/Halls.

Its "generous" plot extends to 0.27 of an acre in total and is accompanied by a single-storey hall and off-street parking.

The listing says: "Halls are delighted with instructions from Shropshire & Marches Methodist Circuit to offer Moors Methodist Chapel in St. Martins Moor for sale by public auction.

"Moors Methodist Chapel is an attractive and characterful detached Chapel situated within generous grounds which extend, in all, to approximately 0.27 acres, accompanied by a single-storey Hall and ample off-street parking, peacefully situated on the outskirts of the popular village of St. Martins.

"The Chapel is understood to date to around 1829 and retains a range of interesting characterful features, including a stone-built rear elevation, with the versatile internal accommodation providing scope for a variety of onwards usages. The Chapel enjoys a private and predominately paved rear garden area situated immediately to the south of the building.

"The Chapel is complemented by an adjacent single-storey Hall which provides further possibilities for onward usages, with ample off-street parking to the fore. The external space extends, in all, to around 0.27 acres, or thereabouts, and also comprises a substantial rear yard area.

"The sale of Moors Methodist Chapel does, therefore, provide the rare opportunity for purchasers to acquire an attractive detached chapel with adjoining Hall and excellent external space, situated in a pleasant village perimeter location."

The chapel will be sold at public auction on Friday, April 25

The Chapel will be offered for sale by Public Auction on Friday 25th April at 3pm at Halls Holdings House in Shrewsbury.

Further information can be found on Rightmove.