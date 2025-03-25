A Powys cancer trust which has helped thousands of people since it opened over 30 years ago, is now asking people to come to its aid.

The Bracken Trust has been providing vital cancer support services to residents since 1995 and it is the only organisation of its kind in Powys.

It helps over 300 cancer patients, their families, carers and anyone affected by the disease each year, yet it receives no government or official funding.

Currently facing a funding shortfall of £110,000 for the next financial year, it is asking everyone to do what they can to help the trust.

It has launched a cash appeal and has developed a fundraising strategy for this year with some exciting events planned.

But it is also urging residents to think of the charity as they plan events.

Chief Executive Lisa Griffiths said: “We are always very grateful if people can take out a standing order to support us by becoming a friend of the trust, as that gives us some more certainty of our finances for the year ahead.

“But we are also asking people if they can give their time to run their own fundraising events for us, or if they are holding an event to think of us if money is raised.

“We are a very small team and we have decided this year to focus on a few larger fundraising events, so if residents can put on events and raise money for us, that would be wonderful. We have put together a fundraising pack which would help them to organise their events.”

Some of the upcoming Bracken Trust events include an evening with Dean Saunders at Rhayader Rugby Club on Saturday, April 12 at 7pm. Tickets are £30 per head including food. Call 07799381750 or Jess on 07775914554 to book.

There will be a Pie and Pudding Night with entertainment at the Waggon and Horses in Newtown on Thursday, April 17. This is a ticket only event. Teams of four are needed for the trust’s golf competition at Llandrindod Wells Golf Club on Sunday, May 4. There will be a first, second, third and a senior prize. Call Phil Davies on 01597 822247 or email info@lwgc.co.uk to enter a team.

The summer fete and garden party will be held at the Bracken Trust Centre on Friday, June 27 from 3pm until 7pm. There will be games, stalls, entertainment, food including The Beefy Boys, Deano’s Tiki Bar and Dom and Tom’s Ice Creams and the draw of the summer spectacular raffle will take place.

With outreach centres in Knighton, Llanidloes and Llanwrtyd Wells, and the base in Llandrindod Wells the trust reaches out to people in various ways, supports prevention work, raises awareness, shares information and works with many partners to provide quality and caring services in a warm, friendly environment.

The trust is currently trying to obtain funding to create a Brecon hub.

Lisa added: “We provide services for any adult affected by cancer – whether that is a patient, their families, or carers and after a loved one has passed away we provide bereavement counselling to help people to manage their grief.

“Our trustees are all volunteers. They have varied backgrounds, offer a broad range of skills and are very passionate about the centre.”

The trust offers counselling, social groups, information and support events, qualified nurse support, needs assessments, complementary therapies such as aromatherapy, relaxation techniques, mindfulness and acupuncture or even just a cup of tea in their garden or lounge.

For more information about the trust and its events visit brackentrust.org.uk and follow their Facebook page.