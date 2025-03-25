Newport vape store fined for selling E-cigarette to undercover 15-year-old child

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford & Wrekin Council used an undercover volunteer for a sting operation on the Newport Premier Store in August last year.

That came after the authority received reports of underage sales and Trading Standards launched an investigation.

A statement from the council explained: "A 15-year-old volunteer was sold a strawberry ice-cream flavoured E-cigarette – known as a vape - from the high street shop from the sales assistant that had been left unsupervised after just two days of employment and without training.

"They failed to request any proof of age or take any other steps to verify the buyer's age.

"The subsequent investigation revealed major failings, including a lack of training for staff and insufficient measures to prevent the sale of age-restricted products to minors."

Newport Premier Ltd appeared at Telford Magistrates Court earlier this month and the company’s director, Ivor Paris, pleaded guilty to one charge of selling nicotine inhaling products to person aged under 18, on behalf of the business.

The firm was fined £1,666, ordered to pay a £660 victim surcharge, and £2,266.56 investigation costs.

Councillor Richard Overton, the council's Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing & Enforcement welcomed the outcome.

He said: “This prosecution sends a clear message: trading standards officers are on the lookout, and underage sales exercises happen regularly.

“Businesses are reminded to train staff thoroughly and comply with legislation. Failure to do so not only risk legal action but most importantly jeopardises the welfare of young people in our communities.

“Shopkeepers, please make sure your procedures and training are in place. These test purchases are happening all the time, and Trading Standards will not hesitate to act where the law is broken. Let this case serve as a reminder: ignorance is no excuse when it comes to protecting minors from harmful products.”

The council has urged anyone who knows of a retailer selling age restricted products to people under the age of 18, to report it to Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice Consumer Service.