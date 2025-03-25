Actor Martin Clunes to Judge Supreme Horse Championship at the 2025 Royal Welsh Show

Best known for his portrayal of Dr Martin Ellingham in the much-loved television series Doc Martin, and more recently, Out There, which was filmed across rural mid-Wales, Martin Clunes is also a passionate advocate for the equestrian community.

Since becoming President of the British Horse Society (BHS) in 2011, he has been a dedicated champion of horse welfare, rider safety, and equestrian access.

His lifelong love of horses is well documented, and he has actively supported numerous equestrian events and charities across the United Kingdom.

His extensive experience and deep appreciation for equine excellence make him the ideal choice to judge the Supreme Horse Championship at the Royal Welsh Show.

This prestigious competition represents the pinnacle of equestrian achievement at the event, bringing together the finest horses and ponies from across the country to vie for the coveted title.

Speaking ahead of his role, Martin Clunes said: “It is a great honour to be invited to judge the Supreme Horse Championship at the Royal Welsh Show. The show is a highlight of the agricultural and equestrian calendar, and I am very much looking forward to seeing the exceptional standard of horses on display.”

The Royal Welsh Show, held annually at the Royal Welsh Showground in Llanelwedd, is one of Europe’s premier agricultural events, celebrating the best of Welsh livestock, rural life, and equestrian excellence.

This year’s show promises an exciting line-up of competitions, demonstrations, and family-friendly activities, attracting thousands of visitors from across the country.

The Supreme Horse Championship will take place on the final day of the show, Thursday, July 24, offering spectators the opportunity to witness some of the finest examples of equine breeding, presentation, and performance. Martin Clunes’ involvement adds an extra layer of prestige to what is already a highly anticipated competition.



