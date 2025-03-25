Joy as award-winning Bridgnorth butcher shop scoops two accolades with delicious pasty and pie

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Alderson's Butchers Pie House & Kitchen, based in Sydney Cottage Drive, has been given two bronze awards at The British Pie Awards.

Alderson Butcher's in Bridgnorth have won an award for their Toffee Pie's and Morvillle Pastry. In Picture L>R: Back - Kevin Tutron, Stavros Avraam, Charlie Spencer and Peter Hilton. Front L>R: Dalia Krasauskiene and Wend Richards.

Held in Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire – home to the British pork pie – Alderson's received two bronze awards earlier this month.

The butchers won the awards for their Morville Pasty, a classic slow-cooked beef and root vegetable combination, prepared in beef stock, and Dalia's Speciality Toffee Apple Pie, featuring handmade dulce de leche (caramelised milk candy) and locally sourced apples.

“We are delighted to win. The competition was highly competitive, with 902 entries from suppliers to prestigious retailers such as Fortnum & Mason and Waitrose,” said Julie Spencer who runs the butcher shop with husband Charlie.

“Our Morville Pasty, a top seller, has officially received an award and is priced affordably under £3.

"The Toffee Apple pie, created by our pastry chef Dalia Krasauskiene, marks an excellent beginning for our new product line.

“We are expanding our product range to navigate the current challenging business environment, which has been particularly difficult for butchers and small businesses since the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is not the first price the family-run butchers has won.

In 2023 the shop was given the award for best beef steak at the 2023 Golden Cleaver Awards.

