Former geologist to give talk on her love of plants in Bridgnorth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Samantha Hopes will be speaking at the next meeting of the Bridgnorth & District Horticultural Society.

Her talk will be about 'spring colour'.

Samantha Hopes

Samantha initially trained and worked as a geologist but soon found herself distracted by the plants growing on and around the rocks, more than the rocks themselves.

Following this growing interest, she became a student at Birmingham Botanical Gardens, and Pershore College and then moved to RHS Garden Wisley, specialising in Rock and Alpine plants.

She also worked for short stints at Kew and Great Dixter.

Samantha then went to work alongside John Massey, looking after his Hepatica collection at Ashwood Nurseries.

She will be at the next meeting at 7.30pm on Tuesday, April 1 at Bridgnorth Library. Visitors and new members always welcome.