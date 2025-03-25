Firefighters free person from bedroom at Telford property
Firefighters freed a person from a bedroom at a Telford property during the early hours of this morning.
By Luke Powell
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 2.29am reporting an incident at a property on Wooding Drive.
One fire crew was sent from Wellington Fire Station to the scene.
Firefighters used small tools to release one person from a bedroom.
The incident was under control by 3.04am.