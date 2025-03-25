Shropshire Star
Firefighters free person from bedroom at Telford property

Firefighters freed a person from a bedroom at a Telford property during the early hours of this morning.

By Luke Powell
Published

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 2.29am reporting an incident at a property on Wooding Drive.

One fire crew was sent from Wellington Fire Station to the scene.

Firefighters used small tools to release one person from a bedroom.

The incident was under control by 3.04am. 

