Fire crews called to Telford property after blaze involving air extraction unit

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call shortly before 11.50am reporting a property fire on Holyhead Road in Ketley.

Two fire crews were sent from Wellington Fire Station to the scene.

Upon arrival, crews discovered that the small fire involving an air extraction unit was already out.

Firefighters carried out inspections using a thermal imaging camera.

The incident concluded at 12.17pm.