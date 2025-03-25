Engineers called in to make repairs as Shrewsbury residents experience no supply, poorer pressure and discoloured water

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The water company was called to two incidents in the county after customers had experienced supply interruptions.

Severn Trent apologised to residents in the SY3 area of Shrewsbury after 'essential' works affected supplies.

Engineers have carried out work on Canonbury which the water company did not expect to impact residents.

Teams were onsite until around 2.10am today when it was confirmed that supplies had returned to normal.

Meanwhile, shortly after 5pm yesterday (March 24), Severn Trent discovered that some water pumps had stopped working in the region.

Engineers were quickly at the scene and repaired the booster pumps by 5.40pm.

Customers were warned that their water may still be "slightly" discoloured at first, but that it would naturally clear with time.

A post said: "We’re pleased to inform you that the booster pumps that supply water to your area are working again and the water supply is back to normal.

"You may find it's slightly discoloured at first - this is nothing to worry about. It should clear naturally over time."